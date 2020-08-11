Greenville Co. Schools to offer meals to students enrolled in Virtual Program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Starting August 24, Greenville County School will begin offering meals to students enrolled in the Virtual Program.

A week’s worth of meals, including five breakfasts and five lunches, will be available for pick up every Monday from 4-5 p.m. at 15 district locations.

Those locations include: AJ Whittenberg Elementary, Berea Elementary, Blue Ridge Middle, Bryson Middle, Fisher Middle, Fountain Inn Elementary, Greer Middle School, Grove Elementary, Mauldin Elementary, Northwest Middle, Northwood Middle, Sevier Middle, Sterling School, Sue Cleveland Elementary, and Welcome Elementary.

Parents should contact the school’s cafeteria manager a week in advance to let them know they will be picking up the meals. This will allow GCS cafeteria staff to be able to order enough food, according to the district.

The meals will only be available for students registered for the GCS Virtual Program.

Breakfasts will be free for all GCS students, but lunches will cost $2.50 each. A week’s worth of meals will cost $12.50. Meals will be provided free of charge to only GCS students eligible for Free or Reduced Priced meals. Students on a paid meal status will need to have funds in their district lunch account or provide payment at the time of meal pick up. Exact change or check will be required.

Students who were on free or reduced meal status during the 2019-2020 school year will revert to full paid status on Tuesday, October 6 unless a new meal application is submitted and approved based on USDA eligibility guidelines. Paper applications will be available at the schools. Click here to apply for the Free or Reduced Priced meals online.

For more information regarding Free and Reduced Price Meal applications, contact the Food and Nutrition Services office at 355-1251 or by e-mail at bhogue@greenville.k12.sc.us.

Click here to learn about the meals and pick up locations.