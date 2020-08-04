Greenville County School Board approves framework of re-opening plan and $3.3M Cares Act spending

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools board members approved the school district’s re-opening plan Tuesday, which dictates that the number of days students may attend in person will correlate with DHEC’s community spread level rating and Accelerate ED’s recommendations.

The board also unanimously approved to spend $3.3 million in CARES Act funding for virtual program technology support and COVID-19 expenses for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent W. Burke Royster also shared more details about the plan and answered board members’ questions.

Greenville County School’s start date is still set for August 24th.

Students who chose in -person learning will either come 0, 1, 2 or 5 days a week, and that could change at any time depending on the current DHEC’s community COVID-19 spread level rating and Accelerate ED’s plan.

Parents will receive notice on changes to scheduling at least 5 calendar days in advance.

Last week, Greenville County Schools’ re-opening plan was only approved by the SC Department of Education on the condition that students are given the option to attend in person by September 14th

The latest DHEC spread rating for Greenville County continues to be High overall, but fell to low in the trend metric.

When asked if the spread level rating stays as it is now, Dr. Royster said Tuesday that schools would most likely reopen with students in person 1 day a week.

The number of days students will be attending the week of schools re-opening will be announced August 10th.

Greenville County Schools also announced its athletic programs will be allowed to resume summer conditioning and move into practice in accord with SCHSL rules, beginning Monday, August 10.

Summer athletics activities were suspended in GCS on June 25, based on DHEC’s community spread metrics.

In addition to resuming athletics training next Monday, teams can conduct an orientation this Thursday or Friday, to ensure all parents and students understand the protocols and precautions in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID.