Greenville County Schools official answers questions about facilities in upcoming school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools have a plan in place for cleaning school buildings if and when students go back to the classroom.

This week, the school district has been bringing in different officials to answer parents’ questions on Facebook Live. Thursday, the executive director for facilities, Scott Carlin, addressed concerns about keeping school buildings clean in the upcoming school year should children resume in-person classes.

“We’re looking at everything we can for, first and foremost for the health and welfare of our students and staff,” Carlin said.

To reduce germs, hand sanitizer will be provided in classrooms and public areas. Water fountains won’t be running; instead, students will have access to bottle filling stations.

“Of course, we’re going to have situations where a child forgets their bottle or for whatever reason does not have one…we will be providing some type of disposable vessel…a Dixie cup,” Carlin said.

After each school day, the buildings will be sanitized.

“These new electrostatic sprayers or foggers, depending on how you term them…they provide a level of cleaning and efficiency that we’ve never been able to achieve strictly with traditional spray cans and sprayers and hand wipes,” Carlin said.

In between classes, teachers will be tasked with wiping down “high touch areas” like desks.

“We are truly walking into a situation now where it’s going to be an all hands on deck effort between our custodial staff and our teachers,” Carlin said.