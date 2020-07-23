Greenville Co. Schools officials answer questions about upcoming school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials from Greenville County Schools answered parents’ questions about student health and transportation in the upcoming school year on Facebook Live Wednesday.

It’s still up in the air whether kids will be back in the classroom in the upcoming school year, but if they are, some things will be different.

For one, students second-grade age and older will have to wear masks when they’re not socially distancing, like when they’re entering the building or walking down the hallway.

“We really need to be very, very cautious and proceed as if we have the virus and that we’re protecting other people by wearing [a mask] if we come within 6 feet of one another. We really need that mask on to protect one another,” said Janet Lage, who is the district’s medical health services director.

She said kids won’t have their temperatures taken at school. It’s up to parents to keep them home if they’re not feeling weel.

In the classrooms, students will be seated 6 feet apart. If they’re not keeping that distance at recess, they’ll be asked to wear masks then, too. Lage said teachers will be enforcing the mask policy, and if students don’t comply, they could face discipline.

Bus rides to and from school will also look different. The district is following state health guidelines, keeping buses at 50 percent capacity.

“What that’s going to look like is one child per seat unless they’re siblings or from the same household,” said Adam James, who is the district’s director of transportation.

Students will also have assigned seating.

“The assignment is going to be based off of routing, so basically the first child on the bus is going to go to the back of the bus. And then as the bus fills up, it will fill up back to front,” James said.

He said buses will be cleaned after each ride.

The district will hold another Facebook Live Thursday where parents can ask questions about school facilities in the upcoming school year.