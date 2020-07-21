Henderson County Public Schools to start school year with remote learning

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Public Schools announced Monday classes will “Return to Learn” on August 17 with a fully remote learning model for the first six weeks of the 2020-2021 school.

“Our ultimate commitment is to the health and safety of our students, staff, and their families,” Henderson County Board of Public Education Chair Blair Craven said. “It is with this in mind, and with the understanding that plans will be evaluated and refined based on public health in our community, that our board voted to start the school year on a fully remote model.”

Students will be assigned to teachers and will attend classes remotely with their peers on a half-day online schedule with independent assignments for the afternoon, according to the district.

Grades K-5: Remote learning will occur from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., following individual teachers’ classroom schedules. Teachers will communicate their classroom schedules with families in early August.

Grades K-12: Remote learning will occur from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., following the school's in-person half day bell schedule.

Daily attendance will be taken and grading will be similar to in-person expectations, according to the district.

The district said it has been working with the Henderson County Education Foundation and other local organizations to help identify a map of locations offering free WiFi use for students. Some students may be provided with either hotspot access and/or paper and text-based assignments.

Grab-and-go meals will be available to children ages 2-18 at no cost. The meals will be available at specific school sites and at scheduled “Meals on the Bus” stops.

For more information about the district’s plans, click here.