Henderson Superintendent gets to work for National Custodian Day

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Early Wednesday morning, Henderson County Public School Superintendent Bo Caldwell, became Custodian Bo Caldwell for the day.

So, he didn’t put on his usual suit and tie, but jeans and a school polo. Then headed to East Henderson High School at 1 a.m. for his shift.

Caldwell worked Nancy Harris’ shift at East Henderson in honor of National Custodial Worker’s Recognition Day.

“It was my pleasure and honor to serve a day,” Caldwell said,”Give Nancy Harris, the custodian here, a day off. She’s worked here for 40 years and it was my honor and pleasure to do this.”

Harris’ plaque hangs on the custodial office door.

Henderson County Public Schools noted Harris is part of a large family of East Henderson Eagles. Her mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, and nephew have all worked at the high school. Even, Harris’ husband, has been volunteering at the school for the last 20 years.

Caldwell said he wanted to do more for the national day to show his appreciation to all the men and women who constantly keep their schools clean and well maintained for students, faculty, and staff.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Caldwell hosted a luncheon to honor custodians, nominated by their principals, for their hard work.

During the luncheon Caldwell said he wanted to draw a name for one lucky person to “win” a paid day off. During their day off, he’d work their shift.

But Caldwell said hearing of Harris’ 40 plus years of dedication to East Henderson made his choice easier than pulling.

Once her name was called during the luncheon, Caldwell remembered, all the custodians giving Harris a standing ovation for her service.

“I think that when you think about custodians, they’re a piece of our family. We all have jobs to do in the school system,” Caldwell said, “It’s been my honor and pleasure to do this and let Nancy enjoy her day off.”

East Henderson’s Principal, Carl Taylor, has attended and now leads the high school. He said Harris has seen it all and is a joy to work along side.

Taylor said he’s proud and happy the Superintendent went another step beyond giving Harris the day off. Since Caldwell filled-in for Harris, he made sure the custodian staff weren’t short handed on National Custodial Worker’s Recognition Day.