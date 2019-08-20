Inside $134 million new Spartanburg High School

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg High School opened its doors to students for the first time yesterday.

This $134 million project was funded through a referendum that voters approved in 2016.

Inside the new 413 thousand square foot facility, there’s a heavy emphasis on technology and modern design.

“We’ve gone from a 50 acre campus and a relatively old building to a 200 acre campus with everything we’ve always wanted from a fine arts center to stadium,” says Dr. Russell Booker, Superintendent for Spartanburg School District 7.

Inspired by schools in Finland, there are 20 “nooks” throughout the hallways, where students can sit and plug their computers into the wall. Others even have sound proof walls along monitored hallways.

“If you look at business and industry you will find in many corporate settings those types of areas throughout,” says Dr. Booker.

Each classroom at Spartanburg High is being installed with “Front Row” technology, which will allow teachers to record their lesson plans so students can watch from home and use a speaker system to amplify their voices.

There’s a genius bar for computer repairs, 300 security cameras on the property, and 65 monitors throughout the school, which can be updated remotely with emergency alerts.

“What we can is push out content that’s customized to any one of the 65 screens in the building,” says Chief Technology Officer Dr. Eric Levitt.

Outside, there’s an outdoor classroom next to a pond that irrigates the school.

“This is going to be a green globe facility,” says Dr. Booker. “Everything from the air quality to the water in the building, how we irrigate this campus have been really looked at with sustainability in mind.”

The Fine Arts Center, gym and arena are still under construction and officials expect those will be completed by the end of October.

The has a staggered start day schedule, so Monday was Orientation for freshman and seniors and Tuesday is Orientation for sophomores and juniors.