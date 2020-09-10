Laurens School District 55 to continue eLearning schedule for another week

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Principal JR Reid at Sanders Middle school in Laurens, a part of Laurens County School District 55, said he’s still thrilled to welcome students back after a long several months of uncertainty during the COVID-19 outbreak, even if it’s through virtual learning.

Laurens County school district 55 announced on Monday Sept 7 that students would be using the eLearning schedule because the number of COVID-19 cases increased in the district and raise the level to “red” from a “yellow” which would allow for a hybrid schedule.

The school district is monitoring DHEC’s color coding system to judge how and when students should return to in-person learning.

“Our intention is always to give our community as much advance notice as possible regarding school operations. This past Monday, we were forced to make a quick decision based on the September 7 report from DHEC,” LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas said. “That decision was consistent with board approved guidelines, as it required an immediate shift from hybrid to eLearning in response to an unexpected worsening of local COVID-19 conditions.”

The district announced Thursday morning it will remain in the Red eLearning phase of operations at least through Friday, Sept. 18.

“We will re-evaluate this status based on the DHEC report scheduled to be released on September 14th but the earliest possible date for a shift in the learning phase will be Monday, September 21, 2020,” Dr. Thomas said.

The district said it will be reviewing the threat status for the spread of COVID-19 each Monday.

“These decisions are based on the threat of spreading the disease and not on the number of actual cases that exist. Therefore, we may have a low number of cases while still being at high risk for the spread of COVID-19. It is the risk of spread that we are trying to reduce and that determines our phase of operations,” Laurens County School District 55 spokesperson Ed Murray said.

The district said the decision based on the DHEC report, which comes out every Monday afternoon. The district said it could be possible to start school on Monday in a less restrictive phase then shift to a more restrictive phase on Tuesday after the report comes out.

Principal Reid said they hope to have the students back in the classroom soon.

Currently, all teachers and administration are reporting to the school to teach virtually so the students don’t fall behind.

“As a parent of students in LCSD 55,” added Thomas, “I understand the stress this uncertainty places on our families. As a district, we are committed to ensuring that both safety and educational opportunity are the foundations for the work we do and the choices we make. We do not make these decisions lightly but we must follow the existing protocol that has been put in place.”

To ask questions or find out more, contact the school district office or (864) 984-3568 or for specific information to Sanders Middle click or call (864) 984-0354