List of required immunizations for 2019-20 school year in SC

(WSPA) – New to the state or have a kid starting kindergarten this year? We’ve got a list of required South Carolina school immunizations for the 2019-20 school year.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website, the following shots — based on your child’s grade level — are required for grades 5K through 12:
- Hepatitis B
- DTap (tetanus, whooping cough)
- Polio
- MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)
- Varicella (chickenpox)
- Tdap (whooping cough booster required before 7th grade)
To make sure your child is ready for school:
- Schedule a well visit/physical before school starts back
- Ask your child’s doctor or healthcare provider what vaccines they need
- Get a new South Carolina Certificate of Immunization for each shot your kid receives
- Give a copy of the certificate to your kid’s school
According to SCDHEC, all kids starting 5K in 2020 will need two hepatitis A shots.
Don’t have a family doctor? You can also get your kid vaccinated at the SCDHEC health departments.
To schedule an appointment, call 855-472-3432.
According to SCDHEC’s website, the only immunization exemptions allowed in South Carolina are medical and religious exemptions.
For more information on exemptions from school vaccine requirements, click here.