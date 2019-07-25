List of required immunizations for 2019-20 school year in SC

(WSPA) – New to the state or have a kid starting kindergarten this year? We’ve got a list of required South Carolina school immunizations for the 2019-20 school year.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website, the following shots — based on your child’s grade level — are required for grades 5K through 12:

  • Hepatitis B
  • DTap (tetanus, whooping cough)
  • Polio
  • MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)
  • Varicella (chickenpox)
  • Tdap (whooping cough booster required before 7th grade)

To make sure your child is ready for school:

  • Schedule a well visit/physical before school starts back
  • Ask your child’s doctor or healthcare provider what vaccines they need
  • Get a new South Carolina Certificate of Immunization for each shot your kid receives
  • Give a copy of the certificate to your kid’s school

According to SCDHEC, all kids starting 5K in 2020 will need two hepatitis A shots.

Don’t have a family doctor? You can also get your kid vaccinated at the SCDHEC health departments.

To schedule an appointment, call 855-472-3432.

According to SCDHEC’s website, the only immunization exemptions allowed in South Carolina are medical and religious exemptions.

For more information on exemptions from school vaccine requirements, click here.

