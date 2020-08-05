Middle Tyger Community Center hosts curbside school supply giveaway

Back to School HQ

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:
School Supplies_37469

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — The Middle Tyger Community Center will host a curbside school supply giveaway for District 5 students Thursday morning beginning at 9 a.m.

Staff and volunteers will be handing out book bags and supplies at the front parking lot of Middle Tyger Community Center located at 84 Groce Rd. Lyman, SC 29365

Parents/guardians are asked to bring a copy of a Fast Pass District 5 Registration for each child wishing to benefit from the giveaway.

Any questions regarding the giveaway can be directed at the community center at 864-439-7760.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store