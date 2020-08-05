Middle Tyger Community Center hosts curbside school supply giveaway

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — The Middle Tyger Community Center will host a curbside school supply giveaway for District 5 students Thursday morning beginning at 9 a.m.

Staff and volunteers will be handing out book bags and supplies at the front parking lot of Middle Tyger Community Center located at 84 Groce Rd. Lyman, SC 29365

Parents/guardians are asked to bring a copy of a Fast Pass District 5 Registration for each child wishing to benefit from the giveaway.

Any questions regarding the giveaway can be directed at the community center at 864-439-7760.