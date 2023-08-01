UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Inside Buffalo Elementary School in Union County, students poured into new classrooms alongside new friends, weeks earlier than they did last summer. But it hasn’t stopped the excitement.

“I was kind of a little worried over the summer thinking we had such a short summer but the excitement was even more than normal and I think it’s going to be a great thing,” said Katie Kingsmore, reading coach at Buffalo Elementary School.

The earlier start allows for more breaks to be scattered throughout the school year, accompanied by time for extra help for students who need it.

“I’m thinking about the burnout and the reduction of that,” said Stacy McAbee, principal of Buffalo Elementary School. “A lot of times kids and teachers…and everybody needs a little break.”

And after coming back from their most recent summer break, kids were eager for the new start.

“The reason I am really excited for school is because the new people I get to meet in my classroom because its all new people in my classroom and I love to meet them,” said JJ Thomas, a student.

The new year brings new ideas, something Buffalo Elementary teachers are looking forward to.

“This year in my math groups I’m doing small group math rotations, that’s going to be a first for me so I’d love to see how that goes and how it helps the kids with their learning,” said Tykeezie Thompson, 5th grade teacher.

Most of all, students expressed their excitement to be back in a place they can be themselves.

“I have teachers that I can talk to, just in case I have anything going on and stuff like that,” said Zaliyah Sullivan, a student.

Principal Stacy McAbee, who attended Buffalo Elementary herself, said this was the smoothest first day in her 7 years as principal, and hopes it’s a preview of what the year will look like.

“Putting the right people in the right positions to make this work, to make sure that we all view ourselves as we are in customer service and we are going to take care of our customers, we don’t view our children and teachers as just….they’re our family,” said McAbee.