Oconee Co. schools release 2021-2022 COVID guidelines

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The School District of Oconee County released COVID guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year.

Masks are optional in any SDOC school or event.

Each school will maintain an isolation room for students who have symptoms of COVID-19. Students with 2 or more symptoms of COVID-19 will remain in the isolation room, away from the general public until a parent/guardian arrives to take them home.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING

At least 3 feet of distance between individuals should be maintained to the greatest extent possible. Arrange desks to maximally increase the space between them. Remove non-essential furniture to maximize the distance between students. Grouping of desks should be limited based on space.

Cohorting people who are fully vaccinated and people who are not fully vaccinated into separate cohorts is not recommended.

TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must notify their school nurse and isolate, at home, for a period of 10 days.

Fully vaccinated people and people verified (positive PCR or antigen test) to have been infected with COVID-19 in the previous 90 days who were in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 but do not have COVID-19 symptoms DO NOT need to quarantine unless they develop symptoms. Individuals may voluntarily choose to provide documentation of their full vaccination status to eliminate the need for quarantine.

QUARANTINE

If a student is identified as a close contact through contact tracing: If the individual is vaccinated, they will not be required to quarantine from school If the individual is NOT vaccinated, a 10 day quarantine period will be required If at any point an individual identified as a close contact shows symptoms, they will be required to quarantine until test results are received



CLOSE CONTACT

Grades PIP-2nd: If three (3) or more students test positive within a classroom, the classroom will be placed in quarantine for 10 days. Principal will make a Messenger ONE-CALL to the parent/guardian of students in the classroom notifying them of the positive case and requesting them to monitor their child closely for symptoms of COVID-19, and report any positive COVID-19 cases to the school nurse.

Grades 3rd – 12th: Anyone who has been within 3 feet of a COVID-19 case greater than 15 minutes within a 24 hour period must quarantine for 10 days. If those students can provide a negative PCR or antigen test at day seven (7), they may return to class.



HOUSEHOLD CONTACT

If a person can separate from the COVID-19 positive case, the household contact may return to school after a quarantine period of 10 days.

If the household contact can not separate from the COVID-19 case, the household contact may return to school after a quarantine period of 20 days, or 14 days with a negative test, if they have remained without symptoms of COVID-19.

SCHOOL EMPLOYEES

School staff are considered critical infrastructure employees and, if replacement while the exposed staff member completes their recommended quarantine period is not possible, they will be allowed to work while wearing a face mask, remaining at a minimum of six (6) feet from others, and monitoring for symptoms during quarantine as recommended by DHEC. If school staff develop symptoms or they test positive for COVID-19 during their quarantine period, they must immediately isolate and will not be allowed to return to work until their isolation period ends.

CLEANING AND DISINFECTION

In general, cleaning once a day is usually enough to sufficiently remove potential virus that may be on surfaces. Disinfecting (using disinfectants on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency COVID-19 list) removes any remaining germs on surfaces, which further reduces any risk of spreading infection.

If a facility or bus has had a sick person or someone who tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, clean and disinfect the space.

BUSES

Mask will be optional on buses

Each bus driver MUST provide their supervisor and school nurse with a seating chart and update those charts when any seating arrangements have been altered.

Buses may have greater than ⅔ capacity

Bus drivers must keep family members together in cohorts.

