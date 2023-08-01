Students are headed back to the classroom across the Upstate.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Children across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are heading back to school!

Addison on her first day of first grade!

These three are headed back to school in Union County.

Londyn on her first day of first grade!

First day of School in Union County.

(Source: Crystal Ward)

(Source: Crystal Ward)

This student is headed back to school in Union County.

Students in the following school district went back to school on Tuesday:

If you’d like to submit a photo email us at news@wspa.com, or send us a message on Facebook.

Be sure to fill out this form as well (it should only take a few seconds and gives us permission to use)!