Physicians offer advice for parents and students battling anxiety during COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Physicians with Prisma Health are seeing more and more students and parents with stress, anxiety and depression symptoms.
Dr. Casey Berson said COVID-19 is causing confusion and misunderstanding for parents and students.
She said there is also pressure for parents to make the right decision when it comes to sending students back to school in person or having them attend virtual classes.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255
- CRISIS Text Line 741741
- Prisma Health – Connect Center 455-8988
- Community Crisis Response and Intervention – 833-364-2274
- Mental Health America: CRISIS line (864) 271-8888; TEXT line 839863