Pickens County students head back to school during pandemic, mask requirements

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Students and teachers in Pickens County jumped back into in-person learning for the first time since schools closed in March due to the coronavirus.

Students were in great spirits as they walked into class this morning many could be seen with smiles hiding behind their creative new masks.

“I’m very proud of how our students have done this morning in terms of making the effort to comply with that mask mandate. There’s a lot of personalization and personality with what they’ve chosen to wear,” John Eby, coordinator of communication for Pickens County Schools said.

Parents and members of the community urge the students to keep their masks on their faces so school can stay in person for as long as possible.

“If too many get sick they’re going to have to end up going home,” Jim Olsen, Pickens County resident said.

The district is following CDC guidelines making sure students and teachers wear masks and keep safe distance from one another.

Desks were spaced apart 6 feet with hand sanitizer and cleaning products readily available. Faculty and staff are asked clean desks after each student leaves and to sanitize throughout the day.

Schools officials say their biggest obstacle right now is making sure kids stay safely distanced during dismissal but they say students will leave one at a time to keep things running smoothly.

“That’s probably logistically the toughest thing, getting all the kids out, doing it quickly but keeping them spaced apart. Thats the challenge today and will be the challenge everyday,” Eby said.

The district is hopeful that things will continue to safely move forward this school year.