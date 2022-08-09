GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The new school year is right around the corner. That means more buses, parents, and students will be on the road each morning and afternoon.

The Greenville Police Department is reminding the public of the importance of driving slowly and paying attention while driving through a school zone.

When dropping out

Schools often have particular drop-off procedures for the school year. Make sure you know them for the safety of all kids. The following applies to all school zones:

Don’t double park; it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles

Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school

If possible, carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school

School Bus Laws

You must stop for the entire time a school bus is stopped or preparing to stop with its red or amber lights flashing, or its stop arm extended.

After the school bus’s red lights have stopped flashing and the stop arm is no longer visible, proceed slowly, watching for children. Law requires these actions whether you are meeting the school bus or traveling behind it under the following conditions:

On any two-lane highway

On any four-lane or multi-lane highway only when traveling behind a school bus

You do not have to stop around a school bus in the following circumstances:

When the school bus is in a passenger loading zone entirely off the main travel lanes, and pedestrians are not allowed to cross the roadway.

A driver of a vehicle does not have to stop upon meeting a stopped school bus when traveling in the opposite direction on a multi-lane highway or multi-lane private road. A multi-lane highway or multi-lane private road is defined as a highway or private road that consists of four lanes, having at least two traffic lanes in each direction.

There will be an increase in officers to watch for all traffic violations including motorists speeding through school zones, vehicles driving past school bus warning devices (flashing lights with stop arms), and non-compliance with seat belt laws. in school zones.