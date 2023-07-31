PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The start of the new school year is here and while it can be an exciting time, we know it can also be nerve-racking for students and even parents and guardians. However, the school district says they are stressing the importance of patience as everyone gets adjusted.

“We are excited to welcome back, it looks like we are going to have around 16,300 students,” Chief Communications Officer of the Pickens County School District Darian Byrd said. “We have about 1,200 students and about 1,200 support staff so we are all excited to welcome the kids back on the first day.”

The School District of Pickens County says while many counties are struggling with a teacher shortage, they have not run into that issue.

Chief Communications Officer and a former Pickens County Elementary School principal of 11 years, Darian Byrd tells us teachers want to work in Pickens County and they feel like the district has created an atmosphere of positivity.

“We are excited to say that on day one we will welcome a certified teacher into every single one of our 1,200 classrooms,” Byrd said.

Learning a new bus route, finding your child in the car line, and wondering if they can find their classroom can be a lot but Byrd says there are people to help.

“We are always worried about providing materials for our students and want to make sure everyone is equipped with everything they need,” Byrd said. “We have ways of helping out students if they need that, so please don’t hesitate to ask.”

The school district says they’ve sent out several alerts, so if you haven’t received anything yet you may need to update your contact information.

“I know our principals have also doubled down on what we have sent from the district level, they have sent from the school level,” Byrd said. “It is on all of our websites but Elementary starts at 8 am, Middle Schools start at 8:30 am, and High Schools start at 8:40 am each day.”

The Pickens County School District says they also want to remind you to give yourself some extra time in the mornings as arriving early is important in making your students feel more comfortable entering the classroom.

An important reminder for Pickens County drivers as well construction is ongoing at Six Miles Elementary. Traffic may be a little more backed up in the car loop and surrounding areas.