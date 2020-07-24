Spartanburg District 1 releases back to school plan

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg District One will be offering two learning options for the 2020-2021 school year.

Parents will be able to choose from a hybrid in-person model or a full-time virtual model through Spartanburg One Online Academy for the start of the school year.

Hybrid Model

With the hybrid model, the students in grades K-12 will be divided into two groups which will alternate during the week between in-person and virtual instruction.

Group A will attend classes on Monday and Thursday

Group B will attend classes on Tuesday and Friday

Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for all students while building are cleaned and sanitized.

In “high spread” situations, schools will operate through virtual learning.

Virtual Learning (Wednesdays and “high spread situations”

All students in grades 2-12 will receive new Chromebook devices as part of the district’s 1:1 technology refresh plan.

All classroom teachers will receive a new Chromebook device as part of the district’s 1:1 technology refresh plan.

Devices will be available to students in K-1 to allow for 1:1 instruction during virtual learning, as appropriate.

Printed instructional packets/materials will be distributed along with meals, as appropriate.

Schools will maintain physical locations with regular business hours where students and staff can have access to technology/device support, along with a plan for students and families without available transportation to these locations.

Spartanburg One Online Academy

Students will participate in a combination of live or recorded sessions with specified Spartanburg One teachers and will engage in anchor curriculum activities online on a daily basis.

Students will be enrolled for a one-semester. Re-entry into a face to face model will be reviewed in December.

The district said they will be following DHEC’s guidelines and recommendations from the South Carolina Department of Education.

Students will be encouraged to wear masks while transitioning inside our buildings and when class activities significantly reduce physical distancing, the district said. Permanent hand sanitizer stations will also be installed in the buildings.

Important Dates and Deadlines

July 28 – K4 screening, K5 registration, K-12 new student registration

July 29 – Spartanburg One Online Academy registration

July 31 – Bus transportation registration deadline

August 4 & 6 – Registration for returning students

August 10 – First day of LEAP instruction (Grades 1-8), first day of individual assessments (K4 & K5)

August 17 – First day of school (Grades K-12)

To learn more about the district’s back to school plans and options, click here.