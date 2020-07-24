Spartanburg District 7 releases back to school plans

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District Seven will offer two Return to Learn options for the 2020-2021 school year.

Classes will start on August 17. Parents will be able to choose between a Flexible Learning Model and a Virtual School.

Flexible Learning / Hybrid A/B Cohorts Model:

Schools operate at half capacity

Students attend two days a week and learn remotely for two days

Fridays are eLearning Days with teachers providing instruction from their classrooms

No field trips, assemblies or after school programs will be held at this time.

The district hopes to shift elementary school students to a “Family Classroom” Model around September 8. With that model, students would be able to attend school five days a week and remain within their classroom “families.”

The deadline to register for school bus transportation is July 31. Click here to enroll.

Virtual School / eLearning Model:

Students “attend” school virtually from home during regular school hours

Teachers provide real-time instruction from their classrooms

D7 has purchased webcams for every classroom

The deadline to sign up for the eLearning model is July 31. After the deadline, students will not be able to enroll in the Virtual School. Click here for the application.

Students will be required to wear masks at certain times throughout the day.

Mask guidelines:

Students who ride a bus must wear a mask when boarding the bus and keep it on for the duration of the trip.

As students exit their cars or the bus, they are expected to be wearing their mask.

Masks will be worn in the hallways and all common spaces, including restrooms.

Masks will be worn in the classroom when physical distancing is significantly limited, at the teacher’s direction

Everyone is requested to provide their own mask. Schools and buses will have masks available as needed.

Parents/guardians are responsible for ensuring masks are clean each day. Please wash masks between wearings.

School staff will follow the same mask wearing protocols as students.

To learn more and to read the full Return to Learn plan, click here.

Anyone with questions can email return2learn@spart7.org.