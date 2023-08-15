Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg school districts 1-7 return to class August 14.

Spartanburg High School in Spartanburg school district 7 welcomed students for the first time in their new building in 2019, with new programs, art and history from 1970, when Carver High and the former Evans High merged.

The campus is home to the District 7 Fine Arts Center, a 1,000 seat performance hall.

Spartanburg High has a new principal Dr. Andrew McMillan, who was named Secondary Principal of the Year for 2022 by the S.C. Association of School Administrators.

The 189-acre campus houses an outdoor environmental classroom and wetlands, and is home to walking trails that are open to the community.