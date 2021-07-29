Sports medicine experts talk importance of physicals and prep for student athletics

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Athletic trainers with Bon Secours Saint Francis health system said it’s important to start preparing students for fall sports even before the season starts.

Athletic Trainer Ryan Sanders said students can focus on getting rest, hydrating and eating healthy instead of being sedentary, like playing video games during the summer before the school season begins.

Sanders said it’s important to be aware of injuries, such as concussions, that can occur at any time. Look for signals, such as blurred vision, vomiting and nausea, after a hit. Those signals could mean that you need to go to the hospital for further evaluation.

Take care of any lingering injuries during the off season, Sanders said.

Dr. Nathan Gasque stressed the importance of physicals, required for students before they start a sports season, in both preventing injury and preventing a more severe situation if a student does get injured.

He said maintaining good nutrition, a balanced weight and diet and good sleep hygiene before and after a sports season is important as well. He said athletes of all ages need to talk to a counselor or doctor to maintain good mental health as well.

For more information, visit Bon Secours St. Francis website.