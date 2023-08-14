SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As students enjoy the first day back to school in Spartanburg County, School District 6 officials are in the process of finding a new superintendent.

Dr. Darryl Owings retired before the school year and Deputy Superintendent Ken Kiser is temporarily filling the position as they continue to search.

Another change in the district this year is that there will be free breakfast and lunch for the students.

Staff and students in the District 6 family are excited to get back into the classroom, especially at Woodland Heights Elementary.

Woodland Heights has a long list of academic achievements, including being a South Carolina Blue Ribbon School of Excellence and most recently a School of Excellence in the Arts.

They define themselves as an art school because of the ways they implement the arts in their classes.

“There are some things about education that you just have to remember,” Principal Julie Brown said. “So, a lot of those memory type things music can really help with that.”

Each grade also puts on a performance every year.

“I just feel like a lot of that will stay with them because they have that background,” said Brown.