CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – Students in Spartanburg School District 1 will receive free meals for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to Spartanburg School District 1, students will receive free meals for breakfast and lunch through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.

With district-wide participation, parents will no longer need to fill out the free and reduced lunch application for their children.

All students will automatically receive free breakfast and free lunch in the district.