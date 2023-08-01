GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Greer Police Department is hosting an event to help students ahead of the new school year.

On August 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., members of the community are invited to the Walmart Supercenter on Wade Hampton boulevard to help fill police department cruisers with essential school supplies, such as book bags, notebooks, pencils and markers.

The “Stuff a Cruiser” event, staffed by members of the Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, is designed to gather school supplies for students as they head back to school.

“This event embodies the Greer Police Department’s strong belief that Policing is a Partnership as we work together with our citizens in getting school supplies to children within our communities, who would not be able to get them otherwise, for the upcoming school year.”, Lt. Chris Forrester said.

For more information on the event, contact Lt. Forrester at (864) 416-6618.