Upstate SC, WNC, GA Back to School information by school district

(WSPA) – School districts across the country are scrambling to figure out how to conduct school during a pandemic, and many are deciding on in-person instruction, virtual learning, as well as a mix of both.

Below you’ll find links and information that will be continuously updated, as school districts in Update South Carolina, Western North Carolina and Northeast Georgia submit their final plans for the 2020-21 school year.

SOUTH CAROLINA

On July 15, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster directed South Carolina school districts to submit their plans for reopening, which must include giving parents a choice of either five-day in-person instruction at school or virtual learning, by July 17.

McMaster said South Carolina schools should also consider selecting Sept. 8 as the date to reopen for school, which he said will allow districts to complete plans and allow for the districts to communicate with parents.

The following is the latest information and links to school districts here in the Upstate:

Abbeville County School District

iTECH Academy information

iTECH Academy Intent form

Abbeville County School District website: https://ahs.acsdsc.org/o/abbeville-county-school-district

Anderson School District 1

COVID-19/Reopening of School information 2020-2021

register your child for school

Anderson School District 1 website: https://www.anderson1.org/asd1

Anderson County School District 2

The school district's plan for reopening includes two models — face to face instruction, as well as virtual learning.

Declaration of Intent for 2020-2021 School Year

Anderson County School District 2 website: http://www.anderson2.org/

Anderson County School District 3

The school district is asking parents to fill out the Parent Declaration of Intent for Face-to-Face Instruction or Virtual Academy by July 27.

COVID-19 update

apply for free and reduced lunch

Anderson County School District 3 website: https://www.acsd3.org/o/anderson-school-district-3

Anderson School District 4

Read the latest updates from the superintendent below:

register your child for the 2020-2021 school year

Anderson School District 4 website: https://www.anderson4.org/

Anderson School District 5

2020-2021 School Year Information

register your child for Kindergarten and First Grade

COVID-19 information

Anderson School District 5 website: https://www.anderson5.net/Page/1

Cherokee County School District

return to school for the 2020-2021 year

Virtual Academy information

Cherokee County School District website: https://www.cherokee1.org/

Greenville County Schools

Greenwood County School District 50

Greenwood County School District 50 parents will have two options for school in the fall: Traditional or virtual. Parents are asked to take the Back to School Survey by July 23.

Greenwood County School District 50 website: https://www.gwd50.org/

Greenwood County School District 51/Ware Shoals School District

Planning for Students' Leaning in 20-21

Greenwood County School District 51/Ware Shoals School District website: https://www.gwd51.org/

Greenwood County School District 52

Back to School updates

Remote Learning Intent Form

Greenwood County School District 52 website: https://www.greenwood52.org/

Laurens County School District 55

Parents wishing to elect Laurens County Virtual Academy for the 2020-2021 school year

Laurens County School District 55 website: https://www.laurens55.org/

Laurens County School District 56

Laurens 56's Return to School Plan

register for the Laurens County Virtual Academy

Laurens County School District 56 website: https://www.lcsd56.org/

School District of Oconee County

2020-2021 SDOC Student Instructional Options

School District of Oconee County website: http://www.oconee.k12.sc.us/

School District of Pickens County

School Reopening Update

2020 Roadmap to Returning to Learning

enroll your child in Pickens County Virtual Academy for the 2020-2021 school year

School District of Pickens County website: http://www.pickens.k12.sc.us/

Spartanburg County School District 1

2020-2021 calendar for the school district

apply for free and reduced lunch

Spartanburg County School District 1 website: http://www.spart1.org/parents9179.aspx

Spartanburg County School District 2

Return-2-Learn information

District 2's Virtual Academy

School Bus Safety Protocols and other Transportation information

Safety Protocols

enrollment information

Spartanburg County School District 2 website: https://www.spart2.org/

Spartanburg County School District 3

Return to Learn information

Return to Learn Guidebook

D3 Virtual School option

enrollment information

Spartanburg County School District 3 website: https://www.spartanburg3.org/

Spartanburg County School District 4

Return to School Plan

2020-2021 school calendar

Spartanburg County School District 4 website: https://www.spartanburg4.org/

Spartanburg County School District 5

Back to School Transportation Registration event

2020-2021 school calendar

enrollment information

Spartanburg County School District 5 website: https://www.spart5.net/Page/1

Spartanburg County School District 6

The district's first day of school is scheduled to be on Aug. 17; the virtual academy registration deadline is July 29

Roadmap to Reopening – Preliminary Plans for District 6

D6's Virtual Academy

Roadmap to Reopening Parent Survey

student registration for 2020-2021

Kindergarten Open Enrollment information

Spartanburg County School District 6 website: https://www.spart6.org/

Spartanburg County School District 7

Return to Learn Draft Plan for the 2020-2021 school year

enrollment information

2020-2021 school calendar

Spartanburg County School District 7 website: https://sc02205954.schoolwires.net/spartanburg7

Union County Schools

2020-2021 school calendar

student registration information

Union County Schools website: http://www.union.k12.sc.us/

NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on July 14 that the state’s public schools will open for in-person instruction, as well the give districts the option to have remote learning.

Opening for in-person learning is under the state’s Plan B for school reopening, and will require face coverings for all K-12 students, fewer children in the classroom, measures to ensure social distancing for everyone in the building, as well as other safety protocols. Cooper said the state will also provide at least five reusable face coverings for every students, teacher and school staff member in schools.

Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit

The following is the latest information and links to school districts here in Western North Carolina:

Avery County Schools

Avery County Schools said the school year will start on Aug. 17.

2020-2021 supply lists by grade

2020-2021 School Calendar

enroll your student in Online Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year

Avery County Schools at 828-733-6006 or website: https://www.averyschools.net/

Buncombe County Schools

Graham County Schools

Graham County Schools will begin school on Aug. 17.

2020-2021 school calendar

Due to COVID-19, the school district will not be holding an onsite Kindergarten Registration Day.

Graham County families that have had a financial status change due to loss of income from COVID-19 can fill out a free and reduced application to see if you qualify for a P-EBT card. Applications can be found at Graham County Schools Central Office.

Graham County Schools website: http://www.graham.k12.nc.us/

Haywood County Schools

Haywood County Schools to start school on Aug. 17, with options for both in-person instruction and online learning.

register your student for online enrollment

2020-2021 school calendar

Kindergarten Registration

Haywood County Schools at 828-456-2400 or website: https://www.haywood.k12.nc.us/

Henderson County Schools

Henderson County Schools will start back on Aug. 17, with options for both in-person and online learning.

enroll your student in Haywood County Schools

Henderson County Schools website

Jackson County Public Schools

Jackson County Public Schools will start the school year on Aug. 17 with both classroom and remote learning.

The school system is currently collecting information from families with enrolled students regarding their preferences and intentions for instruction and transportation for the 2020-2021 school year.

Re-Entry & Remote Learning Plan for Fall 2020

enroll your child in Jackson County Public schools

Jackson County Public Schools website: https://www.jcpsnc.org/

Macon County Schools

Macon County Schools said schools will start on Aug. 17.

Macon County Schools website: https://www.macon.k12.nc.us/

Madison County Schools

Madison County Schools' first day of school will be Aug. 17.

2020-2021 academic calendar

Parent-Student Handbook Requirements for Reopening

superintendent's updates on COVID-19, as well as helpful resource links

Madison County Schools website: https://www.madisonk12.net/madisonk12

Polk County Schools

Polk County Schools are planning on students returning on Aug. 17.

superintendent's update on the 2020-2021 school year

Remote Learning, Free WiFi service, online tools and apps, requirements for the use of face coverings and masks, as well as healthy habits

Remote Learning information

The school district is asking students to complete a Student Survey for feedback on the recent remote learning.

Polk County Schools website: https://polkschools.org/

Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools will start school on Aug. 17.

2020-2021 school calendar

Remote Learning Continuity Plan for Emergency School Closure

RCS Parent Update

Rutherford County Schools website: https://www.rcsnc.org/

Swain County Schools

2020-2021 Back to School Parent Survey

Remote Learning Resources

enroll your child in Swain County Schools

Swain County Schools website: https://www.swain.k12.nc.us/

Transylvania County Schools

Transylvania County Schools will start school on Aug. 17.

COVID-19 information

apply for free and reduced lunch

message from Superintendent Dr. Jeff McDaris

Transylvania County Schools website: https://www.tcsnc.org/

Yancey County Schools

Yancey County Schools are planning for the first day of school to be on Aug. 17.

The school system is asking parents to complete the Yancey County Schools Re-entry Parent Survey

Yancey County Schools website: https://sites.google.com/a/yanceync.net/ycs-home/home

GEORGIA

Stephens County School System

Stephens County School System plans to be open for in-person instruction on all campuses Aug. 5.

According to a letter from Superintendent Daniel Oldham, parents are asked to complete a 2020-2021 Reopening Survey by July 21. If parents select to begin school virtually, they will then need to complete a virtual school application. Parents that cannot complete the online survey, call the Central Enrollment office at 706-898-5117.

Stephens County School System website: https://www.stephens.k12.ga.us/

Franklin County Schools

Hart County Charter System

Hart County Charter System plans for the first day of school to be Aug. 17, with parents given the options of in-person instruction and online learning. Parents must decide on if they will be choosing online learning by July 30. If no choice is provided, the traditional in-person instruction will be provided. Four days will be added to the end of the school year, with the last day of school for students being Friday, June 4.

2020-2021 Hart County Charter System Instructional Options

register for virtual learning

Important phone numbers and names Hartwell Elementary – 706-376-4425 – Principal Lydia Bennett North Hart Elementary – 706-856-7369 – Principal Haley Smith South Hart Elementary – 706-856-7383 – Principal J.T. Stewart Hart County Middle School – 706-376-5431 – Principal Jackie Brock Hart County High School – 706-376-5461 – Principal Kevin Gaines Hart County Board of Education – 706-376-5141



Hart County Charter System website: https://www.hart.k12.ga.us/Page/1

Elbert County School Distrist