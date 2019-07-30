Upstate teachers use Amazon wish lists to give school supplies to each other

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Every day for the past month, Nevitt Forest Elementary School third-grade teacher Maghan Churchill can’t wait to see if she has a surprise delivery.

Monday, she received a book for her classroom from a stranger across the country that brought tears to her eyes.

She’s a member of the Facebook page “Support a Teacher,” which allows teachers to upload their Amazon wish lists of school supplies. Donors and businesses nationwide can join the group and purchase items which are shipped directly to teachers.

“We get a supply check from the state, which is phenomenal, but it only goes so far,” Churchill said.

She is a moderator for the Facebook page and created a South Carolina group, which accumulated nearly 1,000 members in one day.

“I’ve been able to get some of those things that at first, I would be like ‘Oh goodness,’ scrounging up at the very last minute to find,” Oconee County sixth-grade teacher Erin Wood said. “Now I open my mailbox and there’s happy mail.”

Courtney Jones, a teacher in Texas, started the nationwide group on July 1. It now has more than 33,000 members.

“The initial reason for starting it was to give teachers a place to collaborate, but also to be appreciated and get small tokens from wish lists they’ve created,” she told 7News.

Many teachers are using the group to buy gifts for other teachers.

With 16 years of teaching experience, Wood said she likes to buy items for first year teachers.

“The whole point of paying it forward is creating a group of teachers that support each other,” she said.

Churchill and Wood connected virtually over the group and have now become friends.

Together, they are organizing a free event in downtown Greenville August 5 at Spill the Beans, where all teachers in the Upstate are welcome.

The event will offer school supply giveaways donated by local businesses, free t-shirts and guest speakers. Churchill and Wood hope it will give teachers a stronger sense of community and emotional support as they begin the new school year.

“I think the ripple effect is knowing that these small acts of kindness really make someone’s day,” Churchill said.

Teachers can upload their Amazon wish lists by joining the “Support a Teacher” Facebook page. Anyone can join to view the lists and purchase items through Amazon.

Teachers have the option to make their home addresses private.