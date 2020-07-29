Upstate tutors flooded with parents requesting help for upcoming school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – School districts here in the Upstate are rolling out back to school plans for the fall and parents must choose which one fits their family the best.

Parents fear their child’s education will have to suffer in order to keep them safe from the virus, but Upstate tutors are urging parents to not let them fall behind.

Instead of letting kids struggle parents are turning to local tutors in the area, many of which are now flooded with parents asking about services or advice on how navigate through this school year from home.

“Everyone is looking for help on how to set up their house to be able to work and learn from home. They’re looking for cooperative learning groups so that their students get some interaction,” Heather Scott, co-owner at Tutor Greenville, said.

Scott said they’ve seen an 80% increase in the number of parents contacting them for services compared to this time last year.

During a normal year parents do not begin contacting them for tutoring services until October, which is after schools send home the first round of progress reports. But Barbara McNamara, co-owner at Tutor Greenville, parents have already started contacting them now.

Tutors will be adhering to safety precautions outlined by the CDC, precautions include: