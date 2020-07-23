WATCH: Greenwood School District 50 School Board hold meeting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood School District 50 Board of Trustees met Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to discuss changes for the 2020-2021 school year.

First, board members voted to move the student start date to August 24.

Members also voted to require students wear face coverings during certain parts of the school day. Students will have to wear masks in common areas, such as in hallways and on buses. When students are in class and appropriately spaced apart, it will be up to the teachers to decide if face covering must be worn.

Board members said parents will need to make a decision about virtual schooling by Monday, July 27.

Board members have asked all parents fill out a Back to School Commitment Form to help the district finalize plans for the school year.