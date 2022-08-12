(WSPA) – Daily vitamins are important for all of us and vitamin D has its own role to help keep us healthy.

Doctors said that it helps our immune system and also allows our bodies to absorb calcium which can ensure strong bones in children as well as in the elderly.

Vitamin D is in most multivitamins and can be found in fortified cereals, naturally in eggs and certain kinds of fish.

The sun also plays a role in our vitamin D production. The ultraviolet radiation reacts with the chemicals in our cells to produce the vitamin.

It is stored in our fat reserves, so it is possible to get too much. Doctors recommend getting tested if you suspect you are getting too little or too much vitamin D.

The good news is that with a balance of our intake of vitamins, that daily recess that your child has can be an important part to help keep him or her healthy.