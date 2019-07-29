What’s for lunch? Links to school menus in Upstate SC, WNC, GA

(WSPA) – Arguably a kid’s favorite question and easily a parent’s biggest worry during the school year: What’s for lunch?!

7News Carolina’s Family has got your back to help you pack and prepare for your child’s nutritional needs with links to school lunch menus for districts here in the Upstate, in Western North Carolina and in parts of Georgia.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Abbeville County Schools

Anderson County School District 1

Anderson County School District 2

Anderson County School District 3

Anderson County School District 4

Anderson County School District 5

Cherokee County Schools

Greenville County Schools

Greenwood County School District 50

Greenwood County School District 51/ Ware Shoals Schools District 51

Greenwood County School District 52

Oconee County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Spartanburg County School District 1

Spartanburg County School District 2

Spartanburg County School District 3

Spartanburg County School District 4

Spartanburg County School District 5

Spartanburg County School District 6

Spartanburg County School District 7

Union County Schools

NORTH CAROLINA

Avery County Schools

Buncombe County Schools

Graham County Schools

Haywood County Schools

Henderson County Schools

Jackson County Schools

Macon County Schools

Madison County Schools

McDowell County Schools

Mitchell County Schools

Polk County Schools

Rutherford County Schools

Swain County Schools

Transylvania County Schools

Yancey County Schools

GEORGIA

Stephens County Schools

Franklin County Schools

Hart County Charter System

Elbert County Schools

