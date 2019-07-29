What’s for lunch? Links to school menus in Upstate SC, WNC, GA

(WSPA) – Arguably a kid’s favorite question and easily a parent’s biggest worry during the school year: What’s for lunch?!
7News Carolina’s Family has got your back to help you pack and prepare for your child’s nutritional needs with links to school lunch menus for districts here in the Upstate, in Western North Carolina and in parts of Georgia.
SOUTH CAROLINA:
Anderson County School District 1
Anderson County School District 2
Anderson County School District 3
Anderson County School District 4
Anderson County School District 5
Greenwood County School District 50
Greenwood County School District 51/ Ware Shoals Schools District 51
Greenwood County School District 52
Spartanburg County School District 1
Spartanburg County School District 2
Spartanburg County School District 3
Spartanburg County School District 4
Spartanburg County School District 5
Spartanburg County School District 6
Spartanburg County School District 7