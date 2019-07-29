When do schools start back? See our full list here!

(WSPA) – The end of summer is almost here and it’s almost time to grab a lunch, pack the backpack and head back to school.

So when exactly does every school in our area start the new school year? We’ve got you covered with our full list of start dates for each school district below:

Aug. 1

Hart Co.

Stephens Co.

Aug 6

Rutherford Co.

Aug. 7

Elbert Co.

Aug. 12

Polk Co.

Jackson Co. (Blue Ridge & BREC)

Macon Co. (Early College)

Aug 19

Spartanburg Co. (D1 – D7)

Anderson Co. (D1 – D5)

Cherokee Co.

Union Co.

Oconee Co.

Greenwood Co. (D50, D51, D52)

Laurens Co. (D55, D56)

Buncombe Co.

Yancey Co.

Mitchell Co.

Madison Co.

Haywood Co.

Jackson Co. (SM District)

Swain Co.

Graham Co.

Aug. 20

Greenville Co.

Pickens Co.

Abbeville Co.

Aug. 21

Transylvania Co.

Aug. 26