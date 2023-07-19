SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – School is right around the corner and there are multiple ways students will be getting there. One way is the school bus.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the law requires a driver to stop when meeting the school bus or traveling behind it under the following conditions:

On any two-lane highway

On any four-lane or multi-lane highway only when traveling behind a school bus

When attempting to pass a school bus that has red or amber signals flashing.

You are required to stop for a stopped school bus when driving on a two-lane road.

You do not have to stop around a school bus in the following circumstances:

When the school bus is in a passenger loading zone completely off the main travel lanes and when pedestrians are not allowed to cross the roadway.

A driver of a vehicle does not have to stop upon meeting a stopped school bus when traveling in the opposite direction on a multi-lane highway or multi-lane private road.