Younger students make enthusiastic return at Tigerville Elementary school in Greenville County school District

Taylors, S.C. (WSPA) Principal Diane Jackson at Tigerville Elementary school said she is thrilled to welcome back students in the blue group for the first day of school on Monday.

Tigerville elementary is one of the smallest schools in Greenville County.

Jackson said many of the students who are attending school for the first time as a kindergartner participated in leap

LEAP week last week where they could come in to the school and see their classroom with their parents to get comfortable for the first day



Greenville county school district spokesperson Tim Waller said parents will not be able to walk their students into school this year because of COVID-19 .

He said while some parents are upset about the change it’s for the children’s safety and many of the students have been enthusiastic about returning to school one day a week.

Students at Tigerville Elementary had color-coded T-shirts to get them excited about returning back to school.