Younger students make enthusiastic return at Tigerville Elementary school in Greenville County school District

Back to School HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Taylors, S.C. (WSPA) Principal Diane Jackson at Tigerville Elementary school said she is thrilled to welcome back students in the blue group for the first day of school on Monday.

Tigerville elementary is one of the smallest schools in Greenville County.

Jackson said many of the students who are attending school for the first time as a kindergartner participated in leap

LEAP week last week where they could come in to the school and see their classroom with their parents to get comfortable for the first day

Greenville county school district spokesperson Tim Waller said parents will not be able to walk their students into school this year because of COVID-19 .

He said while some parents are upset about the change it’s for the children’s safety and many of the students have been enthusiastic about returning to school one day a week.

Students at Tigerville Elementary had color-coded T-shirts to get them excited about returning back to school.students at Tigerville Elementary had color-coded T-shirts to get them excited about returning back to school.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs