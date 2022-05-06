GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Due to the threat of severe weather, Upstate school districts have announced that students will be dismissed early on Friday.

According to Greenwood School District 50, ECMS dismisses at 11:10 a.m., Elementary Schools at 11:30 a.m. and Middle and High Schools at 11:50 a.m.

All afterschool activities have been canceled.

This is due to the potential for hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and possible tornados.

Students in Laurens County School District 55 will be dismissed early Friday.

School leaders said elementary and middle schools will dismiss at 1:00 p.m., and the district’s only high school will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas noted, “The decision to dismiss early was made after careful review of information provided by weather officials regarding the threat of severe weather in our area this afternoon.” The National Weather Service information indicated that the Laurens area has the potential for extreme winds moving into the area. “We feel it is best for our students and staff to have the opportunity to be off the roads before these conditions begin to impact our area,” said Thomas.

Laurens County School District 56 said students will be dismissed early Friday due to possible bad weather.

According to school leaders, MS Bailey and elementary school will dismiss at 1:00 p.m. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

No after-school care, extracurricular activities, or athletics after school Friday.