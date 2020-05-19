SCHP asks for public’s help after bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials are asking for the public’s help in investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist that happened on Saturday in Greenville County.

According to a SCHP news release, a bicyclist was hit by a small sedan on Secondary 146 (Fork Shoals Road) near Interstate 185 in Greenville at around 2:30 p.m. on May 16.

The vehicle then reportedly left the scene traveling west on Secondary 146 toward I-185.

According to SCHP, the vehicle may have damage to the front and/or right front headlight area.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call SCHP at 864-241-1000 or 1-800-768-1503, or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville County at 864-23-CRIME (864-232-7463).