(WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials told 7News that the South Carolina Highway Patrol commander, who is in charge of the entire Upstate, is under investigation.

A spokesman with SLED confirmed an open investigation in Capt. Stacy Craven.

We reached out to Highway Patrol for comment and the agency said it would not comment during the active investigation.

Neither agency would say what triggered the investigation into the Troop 3 commander.