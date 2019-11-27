SCHP: Driver charged after hitting man, 2 vehicles on I-85

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a driver was under the influence when he hit a pedestrian and two vehicles on Interstate 85 in Greenville County.

The crash happened Tuesday evening on I-85 South at the Laurens Road Exit.

The S.C. Highway Patrol charged Irakli Samkharadze, 34, of Lawrenceville, Ga. with felony DUI with death in the crash.

Trooper Joe Hovis said Samkharadze was driving a Jeep on southbound I-85 when he ran off the side of the road, hit a broken down vehicle, then hit a pedestrian and a parked SUV.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The coroner identified the victim as Richard Caldwell, 51, of Greenville.

Caldwell was a passenger in a car that had broken down on the side of the interstate, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Caldwell was attending to the car when he was hit.

Troopers say Samkharadze was not hurt after hitting the broken down vehicle, Caldwell and an SUV illegally parked.

Samkharadze is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center.





