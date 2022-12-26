GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers said a suspect fled on foot after a deputy-involved crash Sunday night in Greenville County.

Video Courtesy of Cesar Garcia

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:23 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar Land Road and Old Bleachery Road.

The deputy was traveling north when he was hit on the passenger side by a 2000 Mercury, troopers said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for minor injuries according to troopers. The driver of the Mercury fled the scene.

According to the highway patrol, the crash may have occurred by one of the drivers running a red light.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.