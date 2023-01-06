SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road.

Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound.

The driver fled the scene according to troopers.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the pedestrian at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.