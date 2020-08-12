SCHP investigating crash on Hwy 20 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on Highway 20 Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Stables Road near Sagittarius Way for a traffic violation.

When the deputy got out of his vehicle, the suspect drove away from the scene.

The deputy reportedly did not chase the suspect.

Other deputies who were working in the same area came across a crash that happened on Highway 20.

According to the release, deputies provided first aid to those injured in the crash and one of the deputies certified as a paramedic performed life-saving measures on the most critically injured.

Lt. Jimmy Bolt said there were no shots fired during the incident.

SCHP is continuing to investigate the crash at this time.