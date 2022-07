LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday night crash on I-26 that killed one driver.

According to troopers, a pickup truck driver lost control of their truck in the westbound lanes of I-26 near mile marker 47, roughly 5 miles west of Clinton. The truck hit the wire guardrail in median and the driver was killed.

Troopers are investigating. Check back for updates.