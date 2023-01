GREER, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Saturday morning car crash on SC 80 near the intersection with SC 290.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta lost control of their car around 4 a.m.

Troopers say the car hit the guardrail and rolled down a hill before hitting a tree. The driver of the car died at the scene, according to SCHP.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.