GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that left one dead in Greenville, the coroner’s office says.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office told 7 News they, along with SCHP, are investigating a fatality that occurred Sunday night on North Parker Road in Greenville.

Details are limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing.