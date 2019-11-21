SCHP: Pedestrian hit on Business 85 South

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A pedestrian was hit Thursday morning on Business 85 following a chase.

Troopers report injuries in the crash on Business 85 South near the Interstate 26 exit.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) said there was some type of pursuit before the pedestrian was struck.

Questions about the pursuit were referred to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Hovis said the SCHP is investigating two collisions at the scene – the crash involving the pedestrian and a separate vehicle crash.

7News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for information.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

