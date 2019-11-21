SCHP: Pedestrian hit on Business 85 South

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A pedestrian was hit Thursday morning on Business 85 following a chase.

Troopers report injuries in the crash on Business 85 South near the Interstate 26 exit.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP) said there was some type of pursuit before the pedestrian was struck. 

Questions about the pursuit were referred to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. 

Hovis said the SCHP is investigating two collisions at the scene – the crash involving the pedestrian and a separate vehicle crash.

7News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for information. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Turkey Day Giveaway
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store