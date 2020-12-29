SCHP preparing for New Year’s DUIs, other highway dangers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in force this week to prevent accidents caused by intoxicated drivers.

Trooper Joe Hovis said each year, drunk drivers cause fatal accidents. According to AAA, New Year’s Day is frequently one of the deadliest times on the road.

But, according to Hovis, it does not have to be.

“You know you’re going to go out,” he said.” You know you’re going to have an alcoholic beverage. And if those are your plans, your plans should also include a sober ride because if you don’t, you’re probably going to be riding with us.”

Hovis said that as of Monday, SCHP had not yet planned whether it would set up checkpoints along highways. However, he said, troopers will patrol this week, looking out for intoxicated motorists.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories