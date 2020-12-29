SCHP preparing for New Year’s DUIs, other highway dangers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol will be out in force this week to prevent accidents caused by intoxicated drivers.

Trooper Joe Hovis said each year, drunk drivers cause fatal accidents. According to AAA, New Year’s Day is frequently one of the deadliest times on the road.

But, according to Hovis, it does not have to be.

“You know you’re going to go out,” he said.” You know you’re going to have an alcoholic beverage. And if those are your plans, your plans should also include a sober ride because if you don’t, you’re probably going to be riding with us.”

Hovis said that as of Monday, SCHP had not yet planned whether it would set up checkpoints along highways. However, he said, troopers will patrol this week, looking out for intoxicated motorists.