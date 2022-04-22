UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed during a crash Friday morning in Union County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:56 a.m. on Whitmire Highway near Clairmont Road.

The Union County Coroner’s Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office identified Stephen Lee Jennings, 31, of Union.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Union County Coroner’s Office.