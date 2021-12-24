SCHP searching for unknown vehicle following hit-and-run with 2 pedestrians

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for an unknown vehicle that hit two pedestrians and fled the scene Thursday night.

SCHP said the incident happened on S.C. 215, as known as, Stone Station Road at approximately 10:22 p.m.

One pedestrian had great bodily injuries as a result of the collision, troopers said. The suspect vehicle will possibly have damage to the right front and/or passenger side.

We have a hit and run that occurred in Spartanburg County and we need your help. If you have any information please contact 1-888-274-6372 or *HP (*47) on your mobile device. #scdps #schp #targetzero pic.twitter.com/wKqM9EsZIc — Trooper Mitch Ridgeway (@SCHP_Troop_3) December 24, 2021

If anyone has information about this incident, call SCHP at (864) 241-1000