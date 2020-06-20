Live Now
Watch 7News at 7PM

SCHP: Two dead after collision on US-25 in Greenwood Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead after a collision on US-25 near SC -67 Saturday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Update (7:20 p.m.) : The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the two victims as being Murice Brian Howard, 47, of Greenwood and Jessie James Smith, 49, of Greenville.

According to a news release from the SCHP, an individual was traveling north on Highway 25 around 2:35 p.m. when they crossed the center line, striking another vehicle that was traveling south. The two occupants of the vehicle that was struck became entrapped, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was transported to the Self Regional hospital in Greenwood to be treated for injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories