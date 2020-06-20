SCHP: Two dead after collision on US-25 in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead after a collision on US-25 near SC -67 Saturday afternoon, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Update (7:20 p.m.) : The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the two victims as being Murice Brian Howard, 47, of Greenwood and Jessie James Smith, 49, of Greenville.

According to a news release from the SCHP, an individual was traveling north on Highway 25 around 2:35 p.m. when they crossed the center line, striking another vehicle that was traveling south. The two occupants of the vehicle that was struck became entrapped, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was transported to the Self Regional hospital in Greenwood to be treated for injuries.