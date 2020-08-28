SCHSL: Each SC high school to determine how many fans can attend football games

(WSPA) – The South Carolina High School League said it will be up to each individual high school in the state to determine how many fans can attend football games this season.

The SCHSL said the one requirement is that fans must be spaced 6-feet apart.

Schools will be allowed to include “standing room only” sections and non-traditional seating areas to determine stadium capacity.

All spectators and staff must wear masks at the games.

Indoor events will be limited to 50 percent capacity, according to the high school league.

For concessions, the SCHSL requires that only prepackaged foods and drinks be sold while encouraging a use of touchless payment options. They also refer schools to follow CDC guidelines for restaurants and bars.

Gathering of crowds prior to and during athletic events, such as tailgating etc., is prohibited.

To reduce the flow of traffic during these events, the SCHSL requires that venues have separate entrances for home and away fans.

To see the SCHSL Spectator/Facility Requirements for Venue Use, click here.