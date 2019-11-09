SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 12

News

by: WSPA STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It was a cold night for the first round of playoffs. Here is a look at Friday night’s scores.

VisitorScoreHomeScore
Greenwood0Dorman35
Westwood35Spring Valley37
Nation Ford34Byrnes48
Blythewood40Laurens43
Gaffney27Rock Hill6
Woodmont7Sumter45
Mauldin41Hanna38
Boiling Springs14Clover49
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Lancaster6Daniel38
Westwood70Eastside52
Palmetto24Greenville49
York27BHP42
O.W. 14Wren56
Greer21South Pointe14
T. Rest14Ridgeview33
Wahalla26Flora36
Lewisville22Abbeville85
Ninety- Six0SCS75
Lee Central27St. Joes49
VisitorScoreHomeScore
Liberty7Chapman54
Fairfield Central12Union Co. 21
Chesnee25Seneca13
Indian Land7Woodruff49
Southside12Pendleton23
Powdersville21Broome45
Clinton14Camden43
HKT12Ware Shoals20
Dixie0McBee30
R-S Central21Chase42
Polk Co.21Mtn. Heritage28
Hendersonville49E. Henderson0
Asheville20W. Henderson35
N. Henderson28Enka27
E. Gaston27E. Rutherford76

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store