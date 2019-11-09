SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 12

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It was a cold night for the first round of playoffs. Here is a look at Friday night’s scores.
|Visitor
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Greenwood
|0
|Dorman
|35
|Westwood
|35
|Spring Valley
|37
|Nation Ford
|34
|Byrnes
|48
|Blythewood
|40
|Laurens
|43
|Gaffney
|27
|Rock Hill
|6
|Woodmont
|7
|Sumter
|45
|Mauldin
|41
|Hanna
|38
|Boiling Springs
|14
|Clover
|49
|Lancaster
|6
|Daniel
|38
|Westwood
|70
|Eastside
|52
|Palmetto
|24
|Greenville
|49
|York
|27
|BHP
|42
|O.W.
|14
|Wren
|56
|Greer
|21
|South Pointe
|14
|T. Rest
|14
|Ridgeview
|33
|Wahalla
|26
|Flora
|36
|Lewisville
|22
|Abbeville
|85
|Ninety- Six
|0
|SCS
|75
|Lee Central
|27
|St. Joes
|49
|Liberty
|7
|Chapman
|54
|Fairfield Central
|12
|Union Co.
|21
|Chesnee
|25
|Seneca
|13
|Indian Land
|7
|Woodruff
|49
|Southside
|12
|Pendleton
|23
|Powdersville
|21
|Broome
|45
|Clinton
|14
|Camden
|43
|HKT
|12
|Ware Shoals
|20
|Dixie
|0
|McBee
|30
|R-S Central
|21
|Chase
|42
|Polk Co.
|21
|Mtn. Heritage
|28
|Hendersonville
|49
|E. Henderson
|0
|Asheville
|20
|W. Henderson
|35
|N. Henderson
|28
|Enka
|27
|E. Gaston
|27
|E. Rutherford
|76